These Are All The Songs Featured In Beyoncé’s New ‘Renaissance’ Movie

At the 2023 Grammys, Beyoncé became the most awarded musician in the ceremony’s history. One of those coveted wins was historic all on its own. The “My House” singer’s latest album, Renaissance, got a win for Dance/Electronica Album, making her the first Black woman and second Black person to take home the gramophone.

The supporting Renaissance World Tour also contributed to another award win for Beyoncé during the 2023 Billboard Music Awards. Now, the complimentary concert film is set to break box office records. According to Pitchfork, live renditions of songs from Beyoncé’s Dangerously In Love, B’Day Deluxe, I Am… Sasha Fierce, Homecoming, The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack, and, of course, Renaissance made it into the final motion picture. View the songs featured in Beyoncé’s new Renaissance concert Movie below.