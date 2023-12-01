These Are All The Songs Featured In Beyoncé’s New ‘Renaissance’ Movie

At the 2023 Grammys, Beyoncé became the most awarded musician in the ceremony’s history. One of those coveted wins was historic all on its own. The “My House” singer’s latest album, Renaissance, got a win for Dance/Electronica Album, making her the first Black woman and second Black person to take home the gramophone.
The supporting Renaissance World Tour also contributed to another award win for Beyoncé during the 2023 Billboard Music Awards. Now, the complimentary concert film is set to break box office records. According to Pitchfork, live renditions of songs from Beyoncé’s Dangerously In Love, B’Day Deluxe, I Am… Sasha Fierce, Homecoming, The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack, and, of course, Renaissance made it into the final motion picture. View the songs featured in Beyoncé’s new Renaissance concert Movie below.
Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé Setlist
1. “Dangerously in Love 2”
2. “Flaws and All”
3. “I’m That Girl”
4. “Cozy”
5. “Alien Superstar”
6. “Lift Off”
7. “Cuff It”
8. “Energy”
9. “Break My Soul” (original and “The Queens” remix)
10. “Formation”
11. “Diva”
12. “Run the World (Girls)”
13. “My Power”
14. “Black Parade”
15. “Savage” Feat. Megan Thee Stallion
16. “Partition”
17. “Church Girl”
18. “Get Me Bodied”
19. “Before I Let Go” (Maze cover)
20. “Crazy in Love”
21. “River Deep, Mountain High” (Tina Turner tribute)
22. “Love Hangover” (Diana Ross Intermission)
23. “Plastic Off the Sofa”
24. “Virgo’s Groove”
25. “Naughty Girl” (“Love To Love You Baby” by Donna Summer medley)
26. “Move”
27. “Heated”
28. “Kitty Kat”
29. “Thique”
30. “All Up in Your Mind”
31. “Drunk in Love”
32. “America Has a Problem” Feat. Kendrick Lamar
33. “Pure/Honey”
34. “Summer Renaissance”
Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé is in theaters now. Find more information here.
