Where Will ‘Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé’ Be Shown?

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is being turned into a concert film that will play in theaters later this year. For those who are interested in attending, whether you made it to the real-life shows or not, fans might be wondering where exactly they can see it.

Here’s what to know.

Currently, the movie will open on December 1 in North America. Additional global cities will be announced at a later date, according to Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment company, which produced the film. Tickets for the US showings are $22 plus tax through AMC Theaters, as Beyoncé opted for a direct deal with the chain.

Fans attending a screening at AMC also have the option to see an early preview on November 30 starting at 7 p.m. — with select theaters playing it in IMAX and Dolby.

Finally, other movie theater chains like Regal and Cinemark will be screening the Renaissance movie. According to the press release, fans will be able to see the journey of the tour, between kicking off in Stockholm and ending in Kansas City.

To find out how to get tickets to Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé, visit here or your local theater chain’s website for more information.

Until then, you can also check out the trailer above.