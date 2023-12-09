Shortly after the release of Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour film, the star took to social media to offer her gratitude for its success so far. Both she and Taylor Swift did exclusive distribution deals with AMC Theaters to release their concert flicks — and fans have been paying in droves to go see them.

“I am so deeply thankful to AMC and every team member who worked so hard on this film,” she shared. “I just can’t thank all of you enough for your support. I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love from my Hive. And WOW! I am so touched and encouraged by the incredible reviews!!!”

“I love seeing everyone all dressed up in their most opulent lewks in the theaters,” Beyoncé added. “The mute challenges still happening, even in the theater!! Y’all are cracking me up. Please keep that energy going. I can’t wait to see what else yall do :).”

The post’s video also shows off the red carpet moments across Beyoncé’s two premieres for the movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie brought in $21.8 million “from 2,536 locations in its domestic debut” and nearly 70% of attendees were between the ages of 18 to 34. And, as it’s only been playing for a few days, the total amount Beyoncé makes will keep increasing.

Check out Beyoncé’s latest post about the Renaissance Tour movie below.