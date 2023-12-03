Beyoncé’s latest concert movie, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, is well on its way to smashing box office records. On Friday, December 1, the highly-anticipated movie, featuring dazzling tour footage from the Renaissance World Tour, was released globally in AMC Theaters.

Just as the concert experience sold out in cities worldwide, so did the film showings. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Renaissance is on track to set a record as the North American box office numbers are crunched, with a projected gross of nearly $22 million domestically. If true, the film could become one of the biggest early December box office openings in two decades.

Beyoncé has a proven record of drawing in tons of viewers. Back in 2019, Forbes revealed that the singer’s 2019 Netflix documentary Homecoming pulled in 1.1 million U.S. viewers and an average minute audience of 828,000 viewers on internet-connected TV devices on its premiere date, which was backed by Nielsen’s SVOD Content Ratings system.

Movies made a huge comeback this year, with several musicians partnering with AMC to distribute their films. Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus was shown at select theaters in July. Russ’ Santiago followed in September. Both Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour and Beyoncé’s Renaissance concert films dominated the theaters. So, who runs the world? Girls.