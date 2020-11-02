Beyonce Reveals One Of Her Biggest Weaknesses And It’s So Relatable

Beyonce may more-or-less define “glamor” but as it turns out, the Black Is King singer is a lot more down-to-earth than you might think. Sure, she actually does have a literal beehive to make her own honey and she’s married to Jay-Z and her latest Ivy Park collection sold out the instant it went live but she’s also got to deal with many of the same mundane realities as the rest of us. In Vogue UK‘s new profile, Beyonce revealed the things she struggles with and they’re very relatable.

“I’m always losing my phone in my house or office, and I never know where my keys are,” she admits. “My phone is always dead. I get days and dates confused all the time but guaranteed, I’ll remember every detail of a conversation, what you were wearing, or how your hair was styled. It’s absolutely ridiculous.”

So, there you have it. The next time you forget to charge your phone or leave the house ten minutes late because you didn’t know where your keys were, you can rest assured you’re in good company. Also, invest in a Command hook and stick it to your door jamb. Problem solved. As for getting dates confused, it’s probably not that big deal for a billionaire with a small army of assistants to remember them for you.

Read the full Vogue profile here.