Over the past few years, Beyoncé’s penchant for sending flowers to collaborators has become something of a meme in itself. Jack White, Mickey Guyton, and Nicki Minaj have all been on her recipients list; Bey even recently acknowledged championship-winning coach Dawn Staley with a bouquet after her team’s victory in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament. But her latest recipient proved ou don’t have to be a celebrity collaborator or championship-winning coach to get a gift from Beyoncé, when she sent her customary bouquet of flowers to a toddler whose adorable TikTok video went viral.

Beyoncé better check in on her fren! pic.twitter.com/DtoKFQDnzQ — Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) April 17, 2024

The video was posted by the curious kid’s patient mom, who captured his questions during a pizza date at the local mall food court. The child, Tyler, wanted to know, “Where’s Beyoncé?” Upon learning that “she’s in her house,” he next wanted to know, “Can I visit Beyoncé?” This left mom explaining that she and Beyoncé aren’t personally acquainted (as much as she would no doubt like to be) However, young Tyler was not deterred, insisting, “Beyoncé is our friend!” Well, Beyoncé wasn’t able to meet him personally, but she did the next best thing: Reaching out to find out where to send flowers (and toys for Tyler). In a caption on Instagram, Tyler’s mom thanked the BeyHive for making the star aware of the cute interaction and blessing the family with her presents — if not her presence. Check out the post below.

UPDATE: Beyoncé sent flowers and toys to Tyler 😭❤️ https://t.co/wUZ2mWdJbn pic.twitter.com/IFnJZETilo — COWBOY CARTER Updates 𐚁 (@B7Album) April 24, 2024