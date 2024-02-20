Earlier this month, Beyoncé announced Cécred, a new line of hair care products. The singer has long been known for her luxurious locks, but a notable moment in her hair history came in August 2013, when she debuted a short pixie cut on Instagram. Now, Beyoncé has explained the motivation behind that look, and it turns out a lot of thought went into it.

In a recent interview with Essence, Beyoncé explained:

“I love how we associate a certain hairstyle with moments in our lives, like that short-hair moment. I remember the day I decided to just cut all my hair off. I didn’t have a particular style in mind. It wasn’t an aesthetic choice, but it was a very big emotional transformation and metamorphosis that I was going through. So much of my identity as a performer has been connected to flowing hair. Cutting my hair off was me rebelling against being this woman that society thinks I’m supposed to be. I was a new mother, and something about the liberation of becoming a mother made me want to just shed all of that. It was a physical representation of me shedding the expectations put upon me. I just wanted it off.

Neal Farinah, my hairstylist and friend, was freaking out because it was really long, really thick and really healthy. I just got the scissors and chopped it off. It was very intentional. And it was what I needed to do. And after that, I became super brave. It was the first step to many more audacious decisions I made in my life and my career that have led to who I am now.”