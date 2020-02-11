Beyonce‘s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, teased a new project from the singer in a new interview with the Wall Street Journal. The project will have something to do with art pieces Tina loaned Beyonce, a detail she dropped into a longer observation about the importance of “surrounding yourself with art” without further context.

“My art pieces are like my children,” she said. “I just lent some of my art pieces to Beyoncé for her new project that she’s doing, and I’m looking at my walls and it just makes me sad, because I miss seeing all my babies there.” She also noted that she often keeps up with her two daughters Beyonce and Solange the same way many of us do: By checking Instagram. “We group text all the time, and that’s how I keep up, because I have girls who are super busy on different parts of the continent,” she admitted. “And a lot of times I find out what they’re doing by looking at Instagram.”

Mrs. Knowles-Lawson often seems to use her own Instagram as a supplement to the promotion Beyonce and Solange do for their own projects. It’s currently something of a showcase for Solange’s most recent performances and Beyonce’s latest Ivy Park collection, which took the internet by storm as Beyonce’s famous friends donned the pieces to show off for their followers.

As to whatever Beyonce’s mysterious new project is, it looks like we’ll have to wait to find out — which might just be exactly what she and her mom had planned all along.