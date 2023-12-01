bhad bhabie
Getty Image
Music

It Looks Like A Bhad Bhabie Baby Is On The Way As Her New Photos Seemingly Confirm She’s Pregnant

Instead of catching “Campy” rapper Bhad Bhabie outside, based on her latest announcement, she was spending her time in more intimate ways. Today (December 1), Bhabie revealed she’s pregnant with her first child. Without much detail, the viral personality posted two selfies on her official Instagram page, where her baby bump was on display.

In the comment section, followers congratulated her on the exciting news. Some even injected humor into their well-wishes by pointing out that she would need to change her stage to Bhad Mhommy.

Bhabie did not share any further information about the pregnancy, but based on her only other upload, many assume that the unborn child’s father is her boyfriend and fellow rapper X Game LV. The pair have been spotted together several times, including at a few industry events and basketball games.

In April, the pair made a piece of their love permanent with matching tattoos. For Bhabie, this would be her very first child and their first child together. However, in a post shared on LV’s official Instagram, he revealed that he already has a young son from a previous relationship.

With the 20-year-old preparing for motherhood, this could be the end of her OnlyFans journey.

Bhad Bhabie is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Daniel Donato Is Your New Country-Style Jam-Band Guitar God
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of November 2023
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×