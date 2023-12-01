Instead of catching “Campy” rapper Bhad Bhabie outside, based on her latest announcement, she was spending her time in more intimate ways. Today (December 1), Bhabie revealed she’s pregnant with her first child. Without much detail, the viral personality posted two selfies on her official Instagram page, where her baby bump was on display.

In the comment section, followers congratulated her on the exciting news. Some even injected humor into their well-wishes by pointing out that she would need to change her stage to Bhad Mhommy.

Bhabie did not share any further information about the pregnancy, but based on her only other upload, many assume that the unborn child’s father is her boyfriend and fellow rapper X Game LV. The pair have been spotted together several times, including at a few industry events and basketball games.

In April, the pair made a piece of their love permanent with matching tattoos. For Bhabie, this would be her very first child and their first child together. However, in a post shared on LV’s official Instagram, he revealed that he already has a young son from a previous relationship.

With the 20-year-old preparing for motherhood, this could be the end of her OnlyFans journey.

Bhad Bhabie is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.