Young Thug’s currently incarcerated but if he never gets the chance to release another rap record, his impact on hip-hop will likely reverberate throughout the genre for the rest of his life and beyond. He’s influenced an entire generation — a generation that includes controversial Florida rapper and social media personality Bhad Bhabie of “catch me outside” fame, who called him the GOAT rapper in a new episode of Complex’s Goat Talk. The Florida rapper also gave her picks for sneakers, reality shows, movies, and more.

Pulling cards that asked for her GOAT in multiple categories, she enthusiastically used Thugger’s full government name when she came to the GOAT rapper card, leaning back to show off how she “got his f*cking lyrics tatted on the back of my leg.” “I’ll fight about it all day,” she vows. In addition, when the GOAT album card came up, she continued the Thug love fest, taking a moment to think about it before deciding. “I was gonna give it to Barter 6,” she admits, citing the 2015 mixtape named in homage to Lil Wayne. “But I have to give it to Slime Season 3, just because of ‘Worth It.'” Released the year after Barter 6, Slime Season 3 debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200, which of course featured the fan-favorite Valentine’s Day anthem, “Worth It.”

You can watch the full episode above.

Young Thug is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.