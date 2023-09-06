BIA Is Hitting The Road With Lakeyah For ‘The Really Her Tour’

BIA is a couple of months removed from the release of her new EP Really Her, and in addition to teaming up with EDM wizard Tiësto and 21 Savage for their new single “Both,” she’s been prepping to go on tour. Today, she and tour opener Lakeyah announced The Really Her Tour, which is set to kick off on October 9 in Los Angeles. The tour will hit 11 more cities before circling back around and closing out at the end of the month in Santa Ana at The Observatory the night before Halloween. Lakeyah, who released her own project, No Pressure (Pt 2), last September, posted the tour flyer and the link to buy tickets. They’ll be joined on the tour by underground Houston rapper Lebra Jolie.

You can find more information on the tour here. See the full run of tour dates below.

My girl @BIABIA said come on tour with me, I’m like say nomore 🩵 I need my keys & besties to pop out. FIND THE BABYSITTER NEOW! #reallyher pic.twitter.com/KlSxLrbprc — BIG KEY 🔑 (@lakeyah) September 6, 2023

10/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

10/12 — Denver, CO @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

10/14 — Chicago, IL @ Avondale

10/16 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

10/17 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

10/18 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theater of Living Arts

10/20 — Washington, D.C. @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

10/22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Loft

10/24 – Houston, TX @ Rise

10/25 — Dallas, TX @ The Echo

10/27 – Tucson, AZ @ Encore

10/29 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

10/30 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory