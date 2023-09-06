BIA Is Hitting The Road With Lakeyah For ‘The Really Her Tour’

BIA is a couple of months removed from the release of her new EP Really Her, and in addition to teaming up with EDM wizard Tiësto and 21 Savage for their new single “Both,” she’s been prepping to go on tour. Today, she and tour opener Lakeyah announced The Really Her Tour, which is set to kick off on October 9 in Los Angeles. The tour will hit 11 more cities before circling back around and closing out at the end of the month in Santa Ana at The Observatory the night before Halloween. Lakeyah, who released her own project, No Pressure (Pt 2), last September, posted the tour flyer and the link to buy tickets. They’ll be joined on the tour by underground Houston rapper Lebra Jolie.
You can find more information on the tour here. See the full run of tour dates below.
My girl @BIABIA said come on tour with me, I’m like say nomore I need my keys & besties to pop out. FIND THE BABYSITTER NEOW! #reallyher pic.twitter.com/KlSxLrbprc
— BIG KEY 🔑 (@lakeyah) September 6, 2023
10/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
10/12 — Denver, CO @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
10/14 — Chicago, IL @ Avondale
10/16 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
10/17 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
10/18 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theater of Living Arts
10/20 — Washington, D.C. @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
10/22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Loft
10/24 – Houston, TX @ Rise
10/25 — Dallas, TX @ The Echo
10/27 – Tucson, AZ @ Encore
10/29 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
10/30 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory