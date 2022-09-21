Ever since she was selected as part of the 2021 XXL Freshman class, Quality Control Music rapper Lakeyah’s profile has been steadily rising. While she’s still yet to put out a full-length album, she capitalized on the increased attention she’s been receiving earlier this year with the EP, No Pressure (Pt. 1). After kicking off the summer with the singles “Mind Yo Business” featuring Latto and “Record Straight,” she’s extending the extended play project with five new songs.

Continuing the thread of sisterhood that has been running throughout hip-hop recently, Lakeyah recruits a pair of her fellow rising stars in Gloss Up, who appears on the previously released “Real B*tch,” and fellow Freshman Flo Milli, who is in the midst of her own breakout and sets off on the Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Tour with Monaleo in October. In addition, Lakeyah flexes alongside one of the more exciting newcomers in the game today, Icewear Vezzo, as well as R&B standard bearer Lucky Daye.

“No Pressure 2” FRIDAY 💨 claim your trackkkk pic.twitter.com/twL8zHLHSg — NP2 9/23 💨💨 (@lakeyah) September 20, 2022

No Pressure (Pt. 2) drops on Friday, September 23, via Quality Control Music.

1. “Maneuver” Feat. Flo Milli

2. “Real B*tch” Feat. Gloss Up

3. “Worth The Wait” Feat. Lucky Daye

4. “Giannis” Feat. Icewear Vezzo

5. “Record Straight”

6. “Mind Yo Business” Feat. Latto

7. “Brand New” Feat. Layton Greene

8. “I Look Good”

9. “Pop Dat”

10. “No Hook”