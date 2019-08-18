Getty Image

Big Sean has decided to generously give back to his Detroit neighborhood. The singer’s philanthropic Sean Anderson Foundation hosted a block party weekend of free events, carnival rides, haircuts and braiding, and a self-care panel. He also donated a $100,000 production studio to the Detroit’s west side Boys & Girls Club. Big Sean met the kids, watched them make music, and answered audience questions.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Big Sean explained his funding decision during a Q & A after passing around hugs and taking selfies with the children. “The west side of Detroit is my old neighborhood,” he said Saturday. “It’s a full-circle moment when your neighborhood supports you and holds you high, and you’re in a position to be able to hold it up in your own way and take it further.”

The singer also said he believes organizations like Boys & Girls club is fundamental in the lives of many children. “I think it can save somebody’s life if they have somewhere to go. I think it can change somebody’s life,” he said. “It can be the start of million-dollar companies. It all starts here. I think there are going to be a lot more millionaires and billionaires from Detroit, and I think the Boys & Girls Club is going to have something to do with that.”