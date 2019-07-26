Big Sean Thrives In Solitude On His Reflective New Song ‘Single Again’

Music News Editor
07.26.19

Getty Image

Earlier this week, Big Sean shared “Overtime,” his first solo single in a couple years. At the time, the rapper promised that he is in “album mode,” and it certainly appears that he’s in a productive state, as he just shared another single. On “Single Again,” Sean discusses his journey of finding independence and inner happiness, and ultimately arriving at a place where he’s fine with being alone. He has company on the track, though, as it features contributions from Jhene Aiko and Ty Dolla Sign.

In a series of tweets announcing the single, Sean wrote:

“I never knew that I didn’t know how to be alone in life. I always would find so much joy n happiness in a relationship or being with friends, but I didn’t know how important it was to be in a relationship with yourself. There’s beauty in being your own source of happiness and fun and working on yourself. That’s the process I been going through personally and it can be a scary thing. But when you work on yourself and bring your best self to something, I believe that’s truly how to experience a love where you are bringing happiness and joy and not dependency. I’m in a great place though n don’t want to get too deep but I just want to share my journey with y’all.”

Listen to “Single Again” above.

Ty Dolla Sign is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Big Sean
TAGSBig SeanJhene AikoSingle Againty dolla sign
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.23.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.23.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.22.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.16.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.16.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.15.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP