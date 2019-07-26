Big Sean Thrives In Solitude On His Reflective New Song ‘Single Again’

Getty Image

Earlier this week, Big Sean shared “Overtime,” his first solo single in a couple years. At the time, the rapper promised that he is in “album mode,” and it certainly appears that he’s in a productive state, as he just shared another single. On “Single Again,” Sean discusses his journey of finding independence and inner happiness, and ultimately arriving at a place where he’s fine with being alone. He has company on the track, though, as it features contributions from Jhene Aiko and Ty Dolla Sign.

In a series of tweets announcing the single, Sean wrote:

“I never knew that I didn’t know how to be alone in life. I always would find so much joy n happiness in a relationship or being with friends, but I didn’t know how important it was to be in a relationship with yourself. There’s beauty in being your own source of happiness and fun and working on yourself. That’s the process I been going through personally and it can be a scary thing. But when you work on yourself and bring your best self to something, I believe that’s truly how to experience a love where you are bringing happiness and joy and not dependency. I’m in a great place though n don’t want to get too deep but I just want to share my journey with y’all.”

Listen to “Single Again” above.

