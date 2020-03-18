The 2020 Billboard Music Awards Have Been Postponed As A Coronavirus Precaution

The coronavirus pandemic is impacting all areas of life around the world, and that includes the music industry. Specifically, award shows have been affected in recent days: The iHeartRadio Music Awards were postponed a couple days ago, and now the Billboard Music Awards have also been pushed back, to an as-of-yet unannounced date.

A joint statement from Dick Clark Productions and NBC reads, “In accordance with the current guidelines set forth by national and local health officials and in order to ensure the health and safety of our artists, fans, guests and staff — we are postponing the Billboard Music Awards. For more than two decades, the Billboard Music Awards has honored the best in music based on the Billboard charts, and we look forward to celebrating the incredible artists who topped those charts over the last year. dcp and NBC will announce a new date and venue for the show in the near future.”

This of course isn’t the only recent coronavirus-related music news. Glastonbury has been canceled, all upcoming Goldenvoice events have been postponed, and Bandcamp is launching a fundraiser to help support artists during these trying times for musicians.

Read more of Uproxx’s coverage on the coronavirus here.