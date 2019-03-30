Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish‘s full-length debut, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? dropped Friday. The 17-year-old pop singer received many congratulations for her debut record, but one praise was particularly special. Angela Kinsley, who plays Angela on The Office, posted a heartfelt congratulations along with a photo of the two of them.

It’s no secret Eilish is a fan of The Office. In the track “My Strange Addiction,” Eilish starts off by sampling dialogue from the Season 7 episode of The Office, ‘Threat Level Midnight.’ “No Billie, I haven’t done that dance since my wife died,” says Steve Carell’s character in beginning of the sample. The sample comes from a scene where Carell shows his self-made secret agent film after years of referencing it. The rest of the song cuts between Eilish’s breathy vocals and more samples of The Office dialogue from various characters.

Kingsley congratulated Billie Eilish for her record release. The caption reads, “We met at the San Francisco airport awhile back and I’m a dinosaur so I had no idea how talented you are!! I have loved catching up with you on Instagram. And the song My Strange Addiction has a nice lil’ snippet from Threat Level Midnight! Your #theoffice Mom is over here rooting for you! Way to go!”

Billie Eilish’s debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? is out now and streaming on all platforms.