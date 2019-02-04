Getty Image

Following the release of an excellent, spooky new single “Bury A Friend” and the announcement of her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? coming later this spring, 17-year-old singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has announced a massive world tour. Eilish will play some of the biggest, most iconic venues of her career so far, including Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, Radio City Music Hall in New York, and the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

You might notice on the poster advertising the tour dates that there are some entries blurred out at the beginning and the end. Eilish called this a “world tour,” but right now, these just appear to be North American dates. Eilish is about to embark on her sold-out European tour, but wut we can expect Eilish to announce some more non-US dates soon. (And hopefully some Texas dates, too.)

Rapper Denzel Curry will be supporting Eilish on most dates of the tour, with the exception of Vancouver, where her brother (and producer) Finneas will open. Check out the dates for Billie Eilish’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Tour below.

04/13 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Festival

04/20 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Festival

05/29 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

05/31 — Portland, OR @ Theatre Of The Clouds At Moda Center

06/01 — Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

06/02 — Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park

06/04 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

06/05 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

06/07 — Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre At The Midland

06/08 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

06/09 — Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

06/11 — Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach

06/12 — Laval, QC @ Place Bell

06/14 — Boston, MA – Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

06/15 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

06/19 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

06/20 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

06/21 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

06/23 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

07/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

07/13 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre