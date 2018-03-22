Getty Image

What would a Smashing Pumpkins reunion be if not for a whole lot of drama? Shortly after it was announced that Billy Corgan was pulling the band back together with original members James Iha on guitar and Jimmy Chamberlain on drums, but without D’Arcy Wretzky on bass, for a massive new tour, all hell broke loose. Wretzky had apparently kept extensive receipts on Corgan. She publicly shared her texts correspondence with the singer while giving a lengthy interview to add some context over the dispute that left her on the outside looking in.

In a new, lengthy profile about the band for the New York Times, Corgan has asserted that any kind of bridge between himself and Wretzky has been “Forever” burned because of that action, essentially extinguishing any hopes diehard fans had that they might be able to set aside their differences in the near future. “I think what she did demonstrates why she couldn’t be involved,”Corgan said. “I was vulnerable and shared things and trusted that there was a reason to give it a chance, despite plenty of empirical evidence that that was not a wise decision.”

Wretzky was alos quoted in the interview accusing Corgan of “Stringing me along and using me to be able to say that it was, in fact, a reunion of all the members.” Adding, “Billy can be incredibly charming and funny and fun, but when it comes to money and giving credit where credit is due and any kind of work situation, it’s not pretty.”

Whether you love him or hate him, Corgan seems very willing and up for playing the villain in the world of rock. “I’m a class-A heel,” he admitted. “I’d put me two, behind Lou Reed, who’s the king.” And for those hoping to catch him on another cover of Cat Fancy Magazine, he revealed that something could be coming down the pipeline very soon.