Billy Corgan Is Also Working On A New Solo Album, But He’s Not Happy With The Progress So Far

#Billy Corgan
Deputy Music Editor
03.08.18

Billy Corgan revealed his prolific nature pretty early in his career. For many, it was the run that followed 1993’s Siamese Dream, which included the b-sides and outtakes collection Pisces Iscariot in 1994, the now-classic double-album Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness in 1996, and then the five-single vault dump that was The Aeroplane Flies High in 1996. From that point, we knew Corgan was not going to be shy about sharing his work, and that trait has continued for several decades.

So, it’s not really surprising to learn that in addition to the new Smashing Pumpkins material, Corgan is also working on the follow-up solo album to last year’s Ogilala. But, it seems that Corgan is not totally happy with the work that’s already been done on it, and on Instagram, he threatened to scrap it and start over if he can’t right the ship when he returns to a Nashville studio in April.

He wrote:

If you haven’t had the occasion, please look up my last solo album ‘Ogilala’ on streaming. In April, I’ll return to Nashville to continue work on the follow-up (as yet untitled). When I was last home in Chicago, I listened to the work done so far and wasn’t totally happy with it so in going back to Nashville I’ll either keep what I like and take another stab at what needs improvement, or I’ll scrap it all and start over. Sometimes finding the center of a body of work takes time. Luckily, with the new SP music, that hasn’t been the case.

At least it’s reassuring to hear that Corgan is happy with the Pumpkins’ new material, which from a separate Instagram post, sounds like it is nearing completion. Still, it’s hard to imagine Corgan scrapping anything, considering the generosity he generally shows with releasing music. Regardless, he’s got a few months to work before the Pumpkins go on tour.

