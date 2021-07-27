About ten days ago, rapper Biz Markie passed away at 57 years old. Although he hadn’t released a new album since 2003’s Weekend Warrior, Markie remained a beloved pop culture figure over the past few decades. After his passing, as tends to happen with deceased musicians, fans started revisiting his music, which led to some new Billboard chart appearances for Markie.

The rapper made his debut on the Comedy Albums chart this week with his 1994 compilation album Biz’s Baddest Beats, which is No. 2 on the chart dated July 31, behind Bo Burnham’s Inside (The Songs). Additionally, his iconic single “Just A Friend” (which appears on Biz’s Baddest Beats but was originally included on the 1989 album The Biz Never Sleeps) has re-entered this week’s Digital Song Sales chart at No. 18. That’s thanks to 5,000 song downloads, which is an increase of 2,991 percent from the previous week.

Biz Markie posthumously debuts at No. 2 on this week's #ComedyAlbums chart with his 1994 LP 'Biz's Baddest Beats.' — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) July 27, 2021

Biz Markie's "Just A Friend" re-enters this week's #DigitalSongSales chart at No. 18 with 5,000 song downloads (up 2,991% from the week prior). — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) July 27, 2021

Markie representative Jenni Izumi previously confirmed his passing, saying, “It is with profound sadness that we announce, this evening, with his wife Tara by his side, hip hop pioneer Biz Markie peacefully passed away. We are grateful for the many calls and prayers of support that we have received during this difficult time. Biz created a legacy of artistry that will forever be celebrated by his industry peers and his beloved fans whose lives he was able to touch through music, spanning over 35 years. He leaves behind a wife, many family members and close friends who will miss his vibrant personality, constant jokes and frequent banter. We respectfully request privacy for his family as they mourn their loved one.”

Watch Markie’s video for “Just A Friend” below.