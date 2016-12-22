Roger Ho Sun/Courtesy Of Day For Night

Björk was one of the many artists to get involved with an emerging new festival in Houston called Day For Night, that focuses on hip-hop, electronic music, and digital art, and her DJ set Friday night was one of the highlights (Her traveling VR exhibit Björk Digital was also on display at the festival.) Her set was also one of many, many DJ sets by various artists, or electronic musicians who didn’t make their face or a physical performance the main focus of the music — hell you could barely see Aphex Twin himself, and his set was still a near-life-changing event.

Apparently, some comments were made specifically about Björk’s set claiming that while she DJ-ed, she was “not ‘performing’ and ‘hiding’ behind desks.” Now, given the fact that the Icelandic singer has also sung and performed live in the past, it might be worth noting that a DJ set is not a traditional performance, but claiming the singer is hiding because she has chosen to pursue this vocation is definitely a reach. Luckily for us, Björk is fiesty as they come and called out this blatant projecting in a lengthy Facebook post that skewers the media, sexist standards, and notes that her work as a producer and examining scientific topics is something else our culture assumes women shouldn’t do.

In her letter, she notes that she didn’t really used to address topics like this, but feels such a growing tide of change that she wants to help push that movement forward. She’s right — women are speaking up against double standards more than ever before, and this discussion is helping to educate those who might make mistakes because of the way our society conditions us to see gender. For instance, she also pointed out how the media embraced her when she wrote about her broken heart on Vulnicura, but not necessarily when she deconstructed atoms on Biophilia. I’m guilty of that, too, it was the more personal material that drew me to the singer in a deeper way. So every time she speaks out, she helps all of us understand our learned bias and seek to learn from it. That’s the work of a great artists, too. Read her full letter below.