On Friday morning, DMX’s family gave official word that the rapper unfortunately passed away from a drug overdose and heart attack. The music world was quick to pour out love and condolences in an array of messages posted all over social media. One of them came late Friday night from former Bad Boy rapper Black Rob, who honored the late rapper with a video. But it’s where the video was filmed that has hip-hop fans extremely concerned.

One thing after another. Keep hiphop artist/Legend BLACK ROB IN PRAYERS!🎥🙏🏾👼🏽🤦🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️😡🤬 pic.twitter.com/EfV5pfFfmD — industry21mag (@industry21mag) April 10, 2021

In the video, Black Rob can be seen struggling to talk as he lays in frail condition in a hospital. “What’s goin’ on. I don’t know what the pain is, the pain is crazy man,” he says. “It’s helping me out though, but it’s making me realize I got a lot to go on.” He was then asked about DMX. “I feel everything about X,” he replied. “X was positive. Big love to X man.”

There’s no word at the moment on why Black Rob has been hospitalized. Back in 2015, the rapper revealed that he suffered a mild stroke caused by high blood pressure during an interview on Sway In The Morning. Luckily, he made a full recovery and committed to changing his diet, exercising, and abstaining from alcohol.