Black Thought, founding member of the iconic group The Roots, has announced the third installment of his solo EP series Streams Of Thought. The upcoming project will showcase Black Thought’s impeccable songwriting, along with a host of features from artists like Killer Mike, Pusha T, Schoolboy Q, and Portugal The Man.

Titled Streams Of Thought Vol. 3: Cain And Abel, the 13-track EP is slated for a late July release. The rapper unveiled the project’s tracklist Monday and the news is the latest we’ve heard from the rapper following the announcement of his upcoming off-Broadway play Black No More.

Check out Black Thought’s Streams Of Thought Vol. 3: Cain And Abel art and tracklist below.

1. “I’m Not Crazy (First Contact)”

2. “State Prisoner”

3. “Good Morning” Feat. Swizz Beats, Pusha T and Killer Mike

4. “Magnificent”

5. “Experience (Interlude)”

6. “Quiet Trip” Feat. Portugal The Man and The Last Artful, Dodgr

7. “Nature Of The Beast” Feat. Portugal The Man and The Last Artful, Dodgr

8. “We Should Be Good” Feat. CS Armstrong

9. “Steak Um” Feat. Schoolboy Q

10. “Thought Vs. Everybody”

11. “Ghetto Boyz & Girls” Feat. CS Armstrong

12. “Fuel” Feat. Portugal The Man and The Last Artful, Dodgr

13. “I’m Not Crazy (Outro)”

Streams Of Thought Vol. 3: Cain And Abel is out 7/31 via Passyunk Productions/Human Re Sources.

