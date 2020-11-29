As he’s done for the past few Sundays, Tobe Nwigwe makes his return with a brand new track for his growing fan base to enjoy as a part of his “Get Twisted Sundays” series. Back with “Father Figure,” the Houston native calls on a pair quality lyricists — Black Thought and Royce Da 5’9″ — to supply a pair of verses to the track.

Tobe’s latest track finds him declaring himself as a “father figure” to some of today’s rappers and his verse is one that definitely backs up that narrative. Supplied with a new music video, the three rappers resort to an empty house to deliver the excellent bars. Black Thought sits indoors in a long yellow coat as he gets his lines off while Royce picks the diving board of a pool as the backdrop for his rhymes.

The video is just the latest piece of content that proves Tobe Nwigwe is one of the best candidates for the “up next” title in the rap world. He first gained notoriety for his NPR Tiny Desk Concert from last summer. Additional highlights from the Houston native come from his most recent release, The Pandemic Project, which he shared this past summer.

The effort spawned some of his best tracks like “I Need You To (Breonna Taylor)” and “Try Jesus” which both gained traction on Instagram after it received support from Diddy, LeBron James, and more. On a more recent note, he shared “Wildings” with EarthGang and Duckwrth and “Bozos” with Big K.R.I.T. earlier this month, both of which will on his upcoming Cincoriginals album out next month.

You can watch the “Father Figure” video above.

Cincoriginals is out on 12/13 via Tobe Nwigwe. Pre-order it here.