Getty Image

On the same day that Megan The Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer” with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla Sign would debut atop the Rolling Stone‘s 100, hip-hop/R&B singer/songwriter Blackbear announced his single “Hot Girl Bummer” would be released this week (on Thursday, according to Bear’s Twitter bio).

Once Bear and his “cubs” made the hashtag #hotgirlbummer trend on Twitter, Megan The Stallion’s hot girls caught wind, and they weren’t thrilled. The hot girls think Blackbear’s attempting to gentrify black culture and market it towards a predominantly white mainstream audience. Check the replies under Bear’s tweet.

In a now-deleted tweet, Bear responded to one of the hot girls’ criticisms on Twitter.

“(“Hot Girl Bummer”) is not a parody (and) has nothing to do with (“Hot Girl Summer”),” Blackbear said in a tweet. “It has to do with the caption trend #hotgirlsummer #hotgirlbummer.”

The slew of hate mail residing under Bear’s tweet announcing his upcoming single “Hot Girl Bummer” took no prisoners.

.@theestallion they stealing ur brand sis — STREAM MOTIVATION NOW (@normaniscomin) August 19, 2019