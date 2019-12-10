Blood Orange Is Heading On A Brief North American Tour In Early 2020

2019 was a big year for Dev Hynes. He released his latest Blood Orange album, Angel’s Pulse, in July. He also teamed up with Third Coast Percussion for Fields, his first album of classical music. On top of all that, he also recorded his first film score, for the lauded Queen & Slim. It’s not entirely clear what he has planned for 2020, but we now know what he’ll be up to for the bulk of March: Blood Orange will be heading out on a brief tour.

The proceedings will begin with an appearance at Florida’s Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival, which is making a comeback in 2020 after canceling the 2019 festival. After that, Blood Orange will hit a few more locations in the eastern half of the continent: Atlanta (twice), Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Washington DC, and New York. These shows come after Blood Orange spent the fall opening for Tyler The Creator. Tickets for the 2020 concerts are set to go on sale beginning on December 13.

Find Blood Orange’s upcoming tour dates below.

03/07/2020 — Okeechobee, FL @ Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival

03/09/2020 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse *

03/10/2020 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse *

03/13/2020 — Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre *

03/14/2020 — Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall *

03/16/2020 — Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre *

03/18/2020 — Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre *

03/20/2020 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall *

* with Tei Shi