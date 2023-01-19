‘BMF’: Here’s All The Music You Heard In Season 2, Episode 2

(SPOILERS for this week’s BMF episode will be found below.) The second episode of BMF season two spent a lot of time with the Flenory family. We watched Charles and Terry butt heads as they look to expand the Flenory car-ride service. We also saw Meech and Terry go at it (quite literally) and their differences are stronger than ever. Additionally, Terry and Meech are looking to expand their respective businesses into new territories. However, things prove to be a bit difficult due to the fact that they are no longer solely in control of the decisions that are made. The aforementioned events in the second episode of BMF season two, titled “Family Business,” are soundtracked by songs that help to accentuate the emotions behind each scene. You can find a list of them belong as well as details about the scenes that they are heard in. The following records were provided thanks to the Starz Public Relations team.

Crown – “Guns & Butter Cash Rules” This record plays at the 01:37 mark as Terry is getting ready for a day of picking up customers for the car-ride service. He gets reprimanded by Charles who disapproves of his outfit and chain Bud – “Denero” We hear this song at the 04:10 mark as Meech and K-9 are eating ice cream at the latter’s ice cream shop. A drive-by shooting occurs with Meech and K-9 being the targets. The duo chases after the suspect, but they fail to catch him until the end of the episode.

50 Cent — “Wish Me Luck” Feat. Charlie Wilson This is the theme song of BMF. It plays at the 04:47 mark in “Family Dinner.” While 50 Cent and Charlie Wilson’s voices are only heard on it, the song also features Snoop Dogg and Moneybagg Yo. Dre x Phylis – “My Only Love” “My Only Love” plays in the background as Lucille is cleaning up around the house at the 6:20 mark. She discovers an x-rated magazine in Charles’ guitar case which frustrates her, but she tries to hide her reaction as Charles comes in the

Fredro – “Afterlife Inst” This plays at the 16:45 mark as Meech’s younger cousin James introduces him to his drug connect, Terrell, in Cleveland. Meech offers to sell some of K-9’s drug supply to the Cleveland connect in order to establish a new base in the city to further his expansion efforts. Etcetera & Fran – “Is That Mic On” At the 21:07 mark, Etcetera and Fran’s “Is That Mic On?” plays as Meech and James launch their drug operation from the videotape store James works at. Anyone who wants to buy drugs from the store must ask for the deluxe editions of Ghostbusters, something we see a couple of people do during this scene.

Kool & The Gang – “Celebration” When Meech and James return home, their family is singing and dancing to Kool and the Gang’s “Celebration” at the 22:10 mark. Lucille sees Meech and James walk into the room and she’s quite suspicious of them, but she doesn’t ask any questions. Steph – “12th Street” At the 23:26 mark, this song plays faintly in the background as B-Mickie is on the phone with Meech to discuss a drop-off of drugs to Cleveland. Their convo is interrupted when Detective Bryant storms into B-Mickie’s basement to ask for information regarding Meech.

Sanderson – “Slum” We hear this record at the 27:26 mark as Terry rushes to make a phone call to Meech to alert him about checkpoints that could interfere with a drug supply delivery. Meech, who is waiting for B-Mickie to call for an update on the supply of drugs he’s supposed to be bringing, hangs up on Terry out of fear that he’s blocking B-Mickie’s potential call. Parliament Funkadelic – “Flashlight” Seeing that B-Mickie’s call is not coming, Terry decides to deliver the product to Meech for him. At the 28:15 mark, he walks into BMF’s record store home base to see Dink and Sockie dancing to Parliament Funkadelic’s “Flashlight.”

Ms. Toi & Mike City – “Fresh AF” At the 35:20 mark in the episode, Meech meets with James’ drug connect Terrell to show him the batch of cocaine that he’s been speaking so highly of. After the connect tries it, he gives it his approval but screws Meech over by going back on the deal they already agreed to. Arnie & Dre Truth – “Here They Come” “Here They Come” plays at the 39:15 mark as Meech seeks revenge against Terrell for stealing his cocaine supply. Meech aids Terrell’s mother with groceries to get into their home where he threatens Terrell with a gun and asks for the cocaine back.

King – “James For Prez” We hear this song at the 40:40 mark when Detective Bryant, Detective Jin, and a SWAT team breaks into BMF’s stash house in hopes of finding and arresting Meech. To Bryant’s dismay, they’re only able to arrest two BMF members as Meech is nowhere to be found in the house. O. Nwaneri – “As The Story Goes” “As The Story Goes” plays at the 41:47 mark as Meech reconnects with K-9 to give him the money he made from the first supply of drugs he gave him. It’s also here that K-9 shows Meech that he was able to find and kill the person who shot at them at the ice cream shop.