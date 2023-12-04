Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Unlimited Love debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in April 2022 — three months before dropping Return Of The Dream Canteen — and the Rick Rubin-produced album’s unlimited reach will extend into 2024. This morning, December 4, the iconic rockers announced new US dates for their Unlimited Love Tour.

The 2024 US leg is slated to start on May 28 in Ridgefield, Washington and wrap on July 30 in St. Louis, Missouri. One Canadian date snuck in there, as RHCP will visit Toronto on July 15. This leg will feature a revolving door of openers: Ice Cube, Ken Carson, Kid Cudi, Otoboke Beaver, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, Wand, and IRONTOM.

As per press release, tickets will first become available via a Citi presale for Citi cardmembers on Tuesday, December 5 at 10 a.m. local time. An artist presale is also scheduled to begin on Wednesday, December 6 at 10 a.m. local time before the general public sale on Friday, December 8, on 10 a.m local time.

Find all ticketing information here, and see all of the newly announced Unlimited Love dates below.

05/28/2024 — Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater +

05/31/2024 — Quincy, WA @ The Gorge +

06/02/2024 — Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheater +

06/05/2024 — Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre =

06/07/2024 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater ^

06/18/2024 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre *

06/21/2024 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ~

06/26/2024 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park ~

06/28/2024 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach ~

07/02/2024 — Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake =

07/05/2024 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center *

07/12/2024 — Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater ^

07/15/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^

07/22/2024 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center #

07/25/2024 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center @

07/30/2024 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre @

+ With Ken Carson and IRONTOM

= With Kid Cudi and IRONTOM

^ With Wand and IRONTOM

* With IRONTOM

~ With Ice Cube and IRONTOM

# With Seun Kuti & Egypt80 and IRONTOM

@ With Otoboke Beaver and IRONTOM

% Not a Live Nation Date