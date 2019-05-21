The Iconic Bonnaroo Arch Has Been Destroyed In A Fire

Getty Image

Most major music festivals have some sort of on-site landmark that has become part of the event’s visual identity over the years, and for Bonnaroo, that is the arch. The arch is a vital part of the festival’s past and present, and now Bonnaroo is getting ready for the arch’s future by burning down the old one.

Yesterday, Festive Owl, a music festival news Twitter account, shared a photo of something on the Bonnaroo farm festival grounds that appears to be the arch engulfed in flames. The account then shared a screenshot of a direct message from the Bonnaroo account, in which they said, “The arch had recently discovered significant structural issues and needs to be dismantled/replaced.”