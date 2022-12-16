Bree Runway was always destined for stardom. From collaborating with Missy Elliott to reportedly being in talks to join Beyoncé on her upcoming Renaissance tour, it appears the stars are aligned for her. But perhaps there were signs that showed up in her life before she blew up.

In a recent interview with The Fader, Bree shared a story of a time when she helped out another British superstar. Before fame, Bree worked at a children’s shoe store, however, she had desires to work for Louis Vuitton. So, she started dressing as if she worked for Louis Vuitton, and soon enough, she began pulling VIP clients. One of those was none other than Adele, who came into Bree’s store one day, presumably buying shoes for her son, Angelo.

“I literally blacked out,” Bree said. “I didn’t recognize her until she turned her face a certain way, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, it’s Adele.’ I was just packaging the shoes, like, ‘I can’t breathe. It’s Adele.’ It was just me and her on the shop floor. I was like, [whispering] ‘Don’t say anything, it’s Adele, oh my God. Would you like a receipt? I mean, [loudly] would you like a receipt? [whispering] Did I say that out loud? Oh my God, it’s Adele.’ She was like, ‘Yes, love, I’m Adele. Can I have my shoes, please?’”

The power of manifestation eventually worked out for Bree, as she later ended up working for Louis Vuitton. Perhaps this means a collaboration with Adele may manifest in the future.