Bree Runway ‘Almost Fell’ When She Found Out Her Icon Christina Aguilera Used ‘That Girl’ In Her Set

Bree Runway is continuing to live her best life, after discovering that one of her favorite artists is a fan of her song, “That Girl.” Over the weekend, Christina Aguilera incorporated the track into her performance of “Glam” at her Vegas residency. Runway excitedly shared a video of the moment to social media.

“THAT GIRLLLL!!!!! IN YOUR SET?!?! get me on a flight to vegas NOWWWWW!!!!!!” Runway captioned. “I almost FELL when I heard my voice omg.”

“CHRISTINA AGUILERA GIRLLLL HUHHH???!!” she initially wrote, before adding, “LIKEEE?!?! That’s realllly one of my icons !!!”

Things got even crazier to kick off the year, when Aguilera herself hopped on and responded to a Rolling Stone tweet about Runway’s series of posts. “Come to Vegas anytime,” the pop star shared, tagging Runway with a kiss emoji.

“OHHHHH MY GOODNESS??? What is GOING ONNNNNNNNNN,” Runway continued. She then replied back to Aguilera, “SAY NO MORE MY GOOD SISTA,” with an equally-sweet crying emoji and a heart.

Runway also revealed that she used to help choreograph Aguilera’s “Dirrty” song for the band she was in during high school, making it feel like a truly “iconic” moment.

As many fans pointed out, this is just the first sign that 2024 will be a wonderful year for Runway.

Check out Runway’s tweets, along with Aguilera using “That Girl,” above.

