Bree Runway is continuing to live her best life, after discovering that one of her favorite artists is a fan of her song, “That Girl.” Over the weekend, Christina Aguilera incorporated the track into her performance of “Glam” at her Vegas residency. Runway excitedly shared a video of the moment to social media.

“THAT GIRLLLL!!!!! IN YOUR SET?!?! get me on a flight to vegas NOWWWWW!!!!!!” Runway captioned. “I almost FELL when I heard my voice omg.”

THAT GIRLLLL!!!!! IN YOUR SET?!?! get me on a flight to vegas NOWWWWW!!!!!! I almost FELLL when I heard my voice omg https://t.co/HCrqZozllr pic.twitter.com/52cRlub9SD — BR ☆ (@breerunway) January 2, 2024

“CHRISTINA AGUILERA GIRLLLL HUHHH???!!” she initially wrote, before adding, “LIKEEE?!?! That’s realllly one of my icons !!!”

LIKEEE?!?! That’s realllly one of my icons !!! — BR ☆ (@breerunway) January 2, 2024

Things got even crazier to kick off the year, when Aguilera herself hopped on and responded to a Rolling Stone tweet about Runway’s series of posts. “Come to Vegas anytime,” the pop star shared, tagging Runway with a kiss emoji.

“OHHHHH MY GOODNESS??? What is GOING ONNNNNNNNNN,” Runway continued. She then replied back to Aguilera, “SAY NO MORE MY GOOD SISTA,” with an equally-sweet crying emoji and a heart.

OHHHHH MY GOODNESS??? What is GOING ONNNNNNNNNN — BR ☆ (@breerunway) January 2, 2024

SAY NO MORE MY GOOD SISTA 😭❤️ https://t.co/m4692DOEtS — BR ☆ (@breerunway) January 2, 2024

Runway also revealed that she used to help choreograph Aguilera’s “Dirrty” song for the band she was in during high school, making it feel like a truly “iconic” moment.

likeeee i choreographed dirty for me and the band i had in school, to eat our opps up and we did ?!?! Like do you know how iconic this shit is ????? — BR ☆ (@breerunway) January 2, 2024

As many fans pointed out, this is just the first sign that 2024 will be a wonderful year for Runway.

Check out Runway’s tweets, along with Aguilera using “That Girl,” above.