Brent Faiyaz Finds It ‘Hard To Listen To’ His New Album ‘Wasteland’

Brent Faiyaz just dropped his new album Wasteland, featuring acts like Tyler The Creator, Drake, and Alicia Keys. Though fans have been loving it, he confessed in a new interview with Variety that he has a difficult time listening to it.

He said:

“Oftentimes, records that are real personal will come from a place where I know where it came from and I can pinpoint that to an exact situation that really happened in my life. It can get hard to listen to, and especially hard to perform. Some songs, I’ve been performing, and I’m just like, ‘Man, that’s just a lot; I can’t perform this sh*t right now.'”

About being called labeled a “toxic” R&B singer, he said, “I don’t really think about it, to be honest. I don’t, like, wake up and go to sleep thinking about the state of R&B. Anything that somebody else is making, that’s on them. Any opinions that somebody got on what I make, that’s just how they perceive it.”

He added, “During the process, I write what I write and make what I make. We have to drop it under some category, so we put it under R&B. I don’t really be thinking about it like that.”