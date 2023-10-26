Is Brent Faiyaz Releasing A New Album, ‘Larger Than Life,’ Tonight?

Update: In a post on Twitter/X, Brent Faiyaz confirmed the Larger Than Life project and revealed its release date to be October 27. You can view his post below:

Original Article: It’s been just a little over a year since Brent Faiyaz released his sophomore album Wasteland. The project was well received and reckoned as one of the best R&B albums in 2022. Currently, Faiyaz is overseas for the European leg of his F*ck The World It’s A Wasteland Tour, a string of dates in support of his most recent projects: Wasteland and 2020’s F*ck The World. Now, it appears that Faiyaz might be able to treat fans to new music on his upcoming shows thanks to rumors of a new album dropping very soon.

Rumblings on social media began on Thursday (October 26) alluding to a new album from Faiyaz set to arrive on October 27. The alleged project is titled Larger Than Life and it’s said to have 14 songs and features from A$AP Rocky, Missy Elliott, Babyface Ray, Lil Gray, Coco Jones, Princess Cro, A$AP Ant, TTM Dawg, N3WYRKLA, CruddyMurda, Tommy Richman, FELIX! and FLEE. Larger Than Life reportedly also includes the previously-released singles “Moment Of Your Life” and “WY@.”

Faiyaz has yet to confirm or announce the album on any of his social media pages or through a press release, so news of the new album should be taken with a grain of salt for now. The album is said to be available in international markets, like this Spotify link for example, but those versions have yet to be confirmed as authentic and not illegitimate or retrieved through a hack.

If the project is confirmed, Larger Than Life will be Faiyaz’s first release since he signed an “unprecedented partnership” with Steve Stoute’s UnitedMasters.

Missy Elliott is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.