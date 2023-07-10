Here Are The Broccoli City Festival Set Times For 2023

Broccoli City Festival returns this weekend with a lineup featuring Lil Uzi Vert, Brent Faiyaz, Jazmine Sullivan, Kodak Black, City Girls, GloRilla, and more. Billed to take over the RFK Festival Grounds in Washington, DC on July 15th and 16th, the long-running festival is celebrating a decade in existence. With the festival just days away, there’s no better time to plan out your visit and the set times have been released via the festival’s official app.
However, if you can’t get the app for whatever reason, Uproxx has you covered. You can find the set times for both stages and both days below.
Saturday, July 15
Broccoli Stage
2:00 PM — DJ Sets
3:00 PM — Finesse2tymes
3:40 PM — Saucy Santana
4:20 PM — Rema
5:10 PM — Chlöe
6:00 PM — Keke Palmer
6:35 PM — Ice Spice
7:15 PM — City Girls
8:20 PM — Jazmine Sullivan
9:50 PM — Lil Uzi Vert
City Stage
2:00 PM — DJ Sets
2:30 PM — Reaction Band
3:05 PM — TOB
3:40 PM — TCB
4:15 PM — Sirius Band
4:50 PM — UCB
5:25 PM — Backyard Band
6:25 PM — Foggie Raw
7:00 PM — Nikki Jay
7:50 PM — TiaCorine
Sunday, July 16
Broccoli Stage
2:00 PM — DJ Sets
3:50 PM — Fat Trel
4:30 PM — Coco Jones
5:20 PM — Asake
6:10 PM — Mariah The Scientist
7:15 PM — GloRilla
8:20 PM — Kodak Black
9:50 PM — Brent Faiyaz
City Stage
2:00 PM — DJ Sets
5:00 PM — Bizzy Crook
6:00 PM — Bobby Billions
6:30 PM — Ryan Trey
7:00 PM — Tre Armani
7:25 PM — LaRussell
8:00 PM — Lola Brooke
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.