Here Are The Broccoli City Festival Set Times For 2023

Broccoli City Festival returns this weekend with a lineup featuring Lil Uzi Vert, Brent Faiyaz, Jazmine Sullivan, Kodak Black, City Girls, GloRilla, and more. Billed to take over the RFK Festival Grounds in Washington, DC on July 15th and 16th, the long-running festival is celebrating a decade in existence. With the festival just days away, there’s no better time to plan out your visit and the set times have been released via the festival’s official app.

However, if you can’t get the app for whatever reason, Uproxx has you covered. You can find the set times for both stages and both days below.