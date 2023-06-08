Yung Miami covered a special issue of The Cut in April and was asked for an update on the next City Girls album.

“Girl, I ain’t even gonna tell!” Miami said in the accompanying cover story. “I don’t know, like, it is coming, and it will be sometime this summer — for real, for real, for real. When you doing a project, it takes time. We’re trying to sit through it and make sure that that’s what we want to put out. It’s gonna hit different.”

The timetable was narrowed down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe on Thursday, June 8, when Miami confirmed the album is due in July (as relayed by Billboard). City Girls officially initiated an album rollout by simultaneously dropping “I Need A Thug,” a two-minute single that packs enough punch to contend as a summer anthem. (Their Instagram and Twitter accounts promise “City Girls loading…” and “#CityGirlsAreComing.”)

"I Need A Thug" world premiere out everywhere at 12pm Eastern. pic.twitter.com/NTVI1osb5U — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) June 8, 2023

Billboard additionally noted that Miami and JT drew from LL Cool J’s “I Need Love” for the duo’s first featureless song since 2021. The chorus also pays homage to TLC: “I need a thug / Sex, money, and drugs / Private jet flights while I’m gettin’ my back rubbed / Like TLC said, ‘No scrubs’ / Cut a check before I even give a hug.”

Last month, City Girls hopped on Diddy’s “Act Bad” with Fabolous, and the single’s video is as raunchy as you’d expect. City Girls enlisted Usher for “Good Love” nearly one year ago, which followed in the footsteps of the Fivio Foreign-assisted “Top Notch.”

Listen to “I Need A Thug” above.