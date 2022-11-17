Today (November 17) is all about Brockhampton. The Kevin Abstract-led group released a new album, The Family, this morning. The album was previously billed as their final release, but actually, it turns out they have another new project, TM, set to drop tonight (à la Frank Ocean.) The group has gotten some post-Family-pre-TM promotion in, though, with a new video for The Family standout “RZA.”

While Abstract is the only Brockhampton member to appear on The Family, the whole group is present for the “RZA” visual, in which they take to a mountain-flanked valley and unload bullets into a couch.

In a letter shared today, Abstract wrote of The Family, “I feel like whoever is reading this — whoever has been with Brockhampton since the beginning deserves some sort of closure. The album is an attempt at that. Thanks for giving us a chance. For holding me up. Holding me down. For being everything I needed when I was just some n**** from Texas. I still am. Yeah, this show is over, but the furnace is still glowing. What a blessing this has been.”

Watch the “RZA” video above.

The Family is out now via Question Everything/RCA Records. Get it here.