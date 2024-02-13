Bryson Tiller
Getty Image
Music

Bryson Tiller Returns With The Detroit-Influenced ‘Whatever She Wants’ From His Mixtape ‘Slum Tiller’

Well over a year since his last single release (2022’s “Outside“), Bryson Tiller has returned with not only a new song but also the promise of more new music to come. His new song, “Whatever She Wants,” is an upbeat, spend-it anthem that finds the Louisville native detailing all the things he’ll do for a potential paramour. The song comes from a mixtape he quietly released several months ago called Slum Tiller, which is primarily inspired by Detroit music scenes like techno and the music of J Dilla, a founding member of Slum Village. Check it out below:

“This direction of this song and video was inspired by late nights at strip clubs in Miami,” Tiller told Complex. ” was never a fan of strip clubs but after getting to know a few dancers I really wanted to create something that they could either get ready to, or dance to. This song is actually the complete opposite of the music you will find on my next album. It’s from my new mixtape series: Slum Tiller, where Detroit music is the primary inspiration.” You can watch a preview of the video below:

Tiller made his return to the spotlight in hilariously cheeky fashion, reactivating his Twitter account before realizing that the platform has undergone a (dumb) name change and proudly vowing to hold off updating it on his phone as long as possible. He also spent some time engaging with fans in an endearing, nostalgic way — you know, like how it used to be, before right-wing troll accounts could pay eight bucks to make sure you absolutely HAD to look at their idiotic, hateful spew before anything else. Check out some choice selects below:

