“Rollercoaster” musician Burna Boy is sitting on top of the world and has no plans to come down anytime soon. In July, the global music superstar became the first Nigerian artist to headline a stadium in the United States. But that was only the beginning for the self-proclaimed African Giant. Later this year, Burna will take on several North American arenas as part of his I Told Them..Tour.

Across the 16-date run, Burna Boy will make stops in Canada and each coast of the US. The tour will kick off on November 3 in Los Angeles, California. From there, he will stop in Vancouver, Houston, Chicago, Toronto, and more. Burna Boy has not yet announced if he will have any opening acts or supporting artists on this tour.

View the North American dates for Burna Boy’s I Told Them…Tour below. The Live Nation pre-sale will begin on Thursday, September 28. The general public on-sale date will start on September 29 through Ticketmaster. Find more information here.

11/03/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium

11/05/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

11/07/2023 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

11/09/2023 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

11/12/2023 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

11/17/2023 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

11/18/2023 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

02/18/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

02/21/2024 — Chicago, IL @ Wintrust Arena

02/22/2024 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

02/24/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

02/28/2024 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

03/01/2024 — Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

03/02/2024 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

03/07/2024 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

03/09/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena