“Rollercoaster” musician Burna Boy is sitting on top of the world and has no plans to come down anytime soon. In July, the global music superstar became the first Nigerian artist to headline a stadium in the United States. But that was only the beginning for the self-proclaimed African Giant. Later this year, Burna will take on several North American arenas as part of his I Told Them..Tour.
Across the 16-date run, Burna Boy will make stops in Canada and each coast of the US. The tour will kick off on November 3 in Los Angeles, California. From there, he will stop in Vancouver, Houston, Chicago, Toronto, and more. Burna Boy has not yet announced if he will have any opening acts or supporting artists on this tour.
View the North American dates for Burna Boy’s I Told Them…Tour below. The Live Nation pre-sale will begin on Thursday, September 28. The general public on-sale date will start on September 29 through Ticketmaster. Find more information here.
11/03/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium
11/05/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
11/07/2023 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
11/09/2023 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
11/12/2023 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
11/17/2023 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
11/18/2023 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
02/18/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
02/21/2024 — Chicago, IL @ Wintrust Arena
02/22/2024 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
02/24/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
02/28/2024 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
03/01/2024 — Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
03/02/2024 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
03/07/2024 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
03/09/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena