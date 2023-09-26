The world’s biggest Afrobeats festival, Afro Nation, is heading home. Throughout the year, the multi-day event has had stops in Detroit, Miami, and Portugal. But come this December, the live performance movement will make its highly-awaked return to the continent of Africa. The dates for Afro Nation Nigeria 2023 have been revealed, and Burna Boy will be one of the featured headliners.

In a posting on Instagram, the organization revealed that the festival will take place on December 19 and 20 in Lagos at the Tafawa Balewa Square. J Hus, as well as Black Sherif, are also slated to perform at the festival.

Afro Nation became an international hit due to its incorporation of music genres across the diaspora, including Afrobeats, Afro-fusion, Amapiano, R&B, hip-hop, and more. Although the full lineup hasn’t been shared, judging by the melting pot of entertainers that appeared at the festival’s other installment earlier this year, Afro Nation Nigeria 2023 should be equally as diverse.

On the event’s website, organizers did reveal a tidbit about what ticketholders should expect. According to a note on the main webpage, due to the predicted influx of attendees, there will be a bevy of viewing areas to ensure everyone can glance at the main stage performances.

Afro Nation Nigeria 2023 has begun VIP pre-sales for users subscribed to their email newsletter. General sales will begin soon. Find more information here.