Fresh off releasing his fourth solo album African Giant in July, Burna Boy is back with the video for the album’s 10th track “Another Story” with M.anifest. Monday morning, Burna previewed the video on his Twitter with a snippet, while confirming it would officially drop at 3 PM. “Another story video out now!,” Burna says on Twitter.

Another story video drops at 3pm WAT today 🦍 pic.twitter.com/vDeaR3oiub — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) September 30, 2019

The video starts with a voiceover over the map of Nigeria: “To understand Nigeria you need to appreciate where it came from,” the voiceover says. “In 1900, Britain officially assumed responsibility for the administration of the whole of what we now know as Nigeria from the Niger Company.”

Burna spends his verse on a horse, while cutaway shots show the dark side of Nigeria. Several shots show a slew of lifeless men on the ground. Another shows two shirtless kids bearing knifes as big as they are. Then, a shot of townspeople assaulting a flaming car with baseball bats and tiki torches emerges. Burna Boy is aloof to the activity in the cutaways and toward the end of the video during M.anifest’s verse, he’s among the townspeople but never acknowledges them. The video wraps up with another voiceover.

Burna first caught mainstream attention in America with his “Ye” video, in 2018. Earlier this month, hereleased a video for another album track, ” Gum Body” with Jorja Smith. The pair evenappear together on Jorja Smith’s first single of 2019, ” Be Honest,” which surfaced last month.

Burna Boy’s latest album African Giant is out now via Atlantic Recording Corporation. Get it here.

Burna Boy is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.