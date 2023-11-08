Earlier in the week, Azealia Banks had some pretty vile and defamatory things about Busta Rhymes. But when you have other hip-hop friends like Young Thug, it cancels out. Although the “From A Man” rapper is currently incarcerated, that hasn’t stopped Thug’s team from keeping his musical legacy going. In fact, Young Thug’s latest guest verse will appear on Busta Rhymes’ upcoming single, “Ok.” Today (November 8), Busta Rhymes took to his official Instagram page to share the news.

In a video clip taken during a recent performance, Busta Rhymes, alongside his longtime friend and collaborative partner Spliff Star, spoke about the forthcoming record. “We are officially 17 days away from the release of the biggest album on the biggest day in the biggest moment! [My] brand new album ‘Blockbusta’ is dropping 11/24/23! My new single [Ok] featuring Young Thug is dropping [this Friday] 11/10/23,” read the post’s caption.

Busta Rhymes revealed that the song is produced by record production and songwriting duo Cool & Dre. During his performance, the crowd joined Busta Rhymes in an erupting chant of ‘Free Young Thug.’

Blockbusta is out 11/24 via Epic Records. Find more information here.

