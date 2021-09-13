With the MTV VMAs returning to Brooklyn for its first live audience show in two years, it was only right to allow a native to christen the evening with a live performance worthy of the occasion. Fortunately, Brooklyn is home to one of the greatest live performers popular music has to offer in the form of Busta Rhymes, who blessed the VMAs audience with a medley of many of his classics.

The medley included his hyperspeed verse from Chris Brown’s “Look At Me Now,” his breakout single “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See,” his star-making verse from A Tribe Called Quest’s “Scenario,” his scene-stealing verse from M.O.P.’s “Ante Up” remix, and his inescapable 2006 hit “Touch It.” Busta was joined, as per usual, by his ever-present hype man Spliff Starr and a fleet of backup dancers. But he never really needed any extras; his magnetic personality and incandescent stage presence have never dulled, even after 30 years in the rap game (does he even breathe during that “Look At Me Now” verse??).

If energy was a person would be Busta Rhymes #VMAs pic.twitter.com/cWXm4iskcR — Aria (@aria_is_chicc) September 13, 2021

Busta wasn’t the only legend to receive some stage time. Rock staples Foo Fighters received the VMA Global Icon Award, celebrating with a medley of their hits including “Shame Shame,” “Learn To Fly,” and, of course, “Everlong.”

Watch Busta Rhymes’ medley of hits above.