Getty Image
Music

Brooklyn Native Busta Rhymes Ripped His VMA Performance Of Classics From Across His Career

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

With the MTV VMAs returning to Brooklyn for its first live audience show in two years, it was only right to allow a native to christen the evening with a live performance worthy of the occasion. Fortunately, Brooklyn is home to one of the greatest live performers popular music has to offer in the form of Busta Rhymes, who blessed the VMAs audience with a medley of many of his classics.

The medley included his hyperspeed verse from Chris Brown’s “Look At Me Now,” his breakout single “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See,” his star-making verse from A Tribe Called Quest’s “Scenario,” his scene-stealing verse from M.O.P.’s “Ante Up” remix, and his inescapable 2006 hit “Touch It.” Busta was joined, as per usual, by his ever-present hype man Spliff Starr and a fleet of backup dancers. But he never really needed any extras; his magnetic personality and incandescent stage presence have never dulled, even after 30 years in the rap game (does he even breathe during that “Look At Me Now” verse??).

Busta wasn’t the only legend to receive some stage time. Rock staples Foo Fighters received the VMA Global Icon Award, celebrating with a medley of their hits including “Shame Shame,” “Learn To Fly,” and, of course, “Everlong.”

Watch Busta Rhymes’ medley of hits above.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of August 2021
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of August 2021
by: Twitter
×