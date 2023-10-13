Young Thug remains imprisoned during his and YSL’s ongoing Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) case, but it appears not even the most dire of circumstances can damper his love for Mariah The Scientist, who confirmed her relationship with Thug at Outside Lands in August by saying, “You know I got a man. He locked up. Free my baby daddy! When I say ‘free,’ you say ‘Thug'” (as captured by HipHopDX).

On Thursday (October 12), Mariah and Thug each posted an Instagram tease for their respective singles that are clearly interconnected. First, Young Thug announced “From A Man” with the single’s cover art, showing a man — makes sense, given the title — wearing black dress shoes with white socks. Around the same time, Mariah The Scientist unveiled her “From A Woman” cover art that features a woman wearing red high heels and tights. Both songs arrived at midnight.

The bouncy “From A Man” finds Young Thug, semi-fresh off his Business Is Business album, flexing his self-esteem (“If I ain’t one of the greats, then tell me who it is”) despite what he’s facing (“I done turned to a felon, I done stacked me some cheddar / I done turned my profits up, now I gotta perform at Coachella”), and peppers in some bars presumably about Mariah (“Real love inside me, got me comin’ home nightly / I fell in love with your thongs most likely / A real redbone tryna come wife me”).

Meanwhile, Mariah The Scientist’s “From A Woman” is a romantic slow jam in every sense. Her unwavering to Thug is evident in her sultry vocal delivery and lines like, “Won’t call you Slime ’cause it don’t fit / I see you as more than this / I bought dreams not to mention / You pay me back and then some.”

Watch the “From A Man” and “From A Woman” videos below.

