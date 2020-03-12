California’s Governor Limits Concert Attendance As A Coronavirus Precaution

California Governor Gavin Newsom has recommended a limit on group gatherings of more than 250 people, including concerts, movie premieres, and sporting events, until “at least through March” due to the recent outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In a statement, Newsom explained, “Changing our actions for a short period of time will save the life of one or more people you know. That’s the choice before us. Each of us has extraordinary power to slow the spread of this disease. Not holding that concert or community event can have cascading effects — saving dozens of lives and preserving critical health care resources that your family may need a month from now. The people in our lives who are most at risk — seniors and those with underlying health conditions — are depending on all of us to make the right choice.”

On Wednesday, the California Department of Public Health issued its recommendations in line with the above statement, including keeping smaller events going only if organizers can ensure six feet per person of space for social distancing. So far, a number of events have already been canceled, with Coachella announcing its postponement to October just days ago, and the NBA indefinitely suspending its season, affecting teams in three cities: The Bay Area, Sacramento, and Los Angeles, home of both the Clippers and the Lakers.

