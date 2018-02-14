Camila Cabello Will ‘Never Be The Same’ On Her First-Ever Solo Tour

Camila Cabello is no stranger to the road. As a member of Fifth Harmony, she performed at some of the biggest and most prestigious venues in the world. But now that she’s finding huge success as a solo artist, thanks to her great debut solo album Camila and the strength of her massive hit “Havana,” Camila is ready to do something she’s never done before — embark on her own headlining tour.

The pop star took to Instagram to announce the Never Be The Same tour, asking her fans two key questions in the process: “Will you be my valentine?” and “Wanna come fly with me?” She also noted that the announced dates will have a presale starting tomorrow with the general on sale beginning on Friday.

Check out the tour dates below, which kickoff on April 9th in Vancouver and include a brief stop in Europe in June.