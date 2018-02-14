Camila Cabello Will ‘Never Be The Same’ On Her First-Ever Solo Tour

Deputy Music Editor
02.14.18

Camila Cabello is no stranger to the road. As a member of Fifth Harmony, she performed at some of the biggest and most prestigious venues in the world. But now that she’s finding huge success as a solo artist, thanks to her great debut solo album Camila and the strength of her massive hit “Havana,” Camila is ready to do something she’s never done before — embark on her own headlining tour.

The pop star took to Instagram to announce the Never Be The Same tour, asking her fans two key questions in the process: “Will you be my valentine?” and “Wanna come fly with me?” She also noted that the announced dates will have a presale starting tomorrow with the general on sale beginning on Friday.

Check out the tour dates below, which kickoff on April 9th in Vancouver and include a brief stop in Europe in June.

Around The Web

TAGScamila cabello

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP