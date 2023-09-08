Cardi B has finally addressed her microphone-tossing incident. Today (September 8), during an appearance on Power 105.1 FM’s The Breakfast Club, the “Bongos” rapper shared a few choice words about the incident while performing at Drai’s Beachclub, dating back to July 29.

When host Charlamagne Tha God asked outright if she regretted throwing the object at an onlooker, she hesitated. After taking a few seconds to gather her thoughts, she said, “It was really like [just] a quick reaction.”

She continued, “And let me tell you… I didn’t want to address it because a b*tch thought I was going to go to jail. But I’m not,” referring to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s decision not to pursue the battery charges initially filed.

Cardi then went on to tell the story from her perspective: “It was hot as f*ck! That Vegas hear ain’t no joke. It was hotter than a motherf*cker. So, there was a part of the show where I told people to splash me [with water]. But even when I told them to splash me, I told them to be careful with the face… Four songs later, which was 15 or 20 minutes later, this b*tch threw water and ice on my face. So I just automatically reacted.”

“When I looked back at the video [clips], I see that she intentionally threw that sh*t in my face… I felt very violated.” Cardi then turned her attention to the concertgoer, “You were trying to be funny, but b*tch, I’m hilarious.”

The microphone from the show was later auctioned off, raising almost $100,000 for charity.

Watch the full interview above.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.