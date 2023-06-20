Cardi B HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash 2023
Getty Image
Music

Cardi B Shared A ‘Fun Fact’ About The Cost Of Her ‘Bodak Yellow’ Video, Which She Paid Out Of Her Own Pocket

Cardi B isn’t hurting for any cash. In fact, the “Put It On The Floor Again” rapper even gifted her son Wave with hundred dollar bills to play with. But before the Bronx native was a hip-hop star, she was responsible for raising the moment to fund her career in the industry.

Taking to Twitter, the recording artist recounted those moments, writing, “Fun fact: I spent ten thousand dollars on the ‘Bodak Yellow’ music video.”

After transitioning from being an independent artist to a major label, Cardi B shared the track as her debut in the big leagues. During an interview with Billboard, the musician talked about the inspiration behind the record, saying, “I wanted to do a song that is, like, ‘You know what? I’m in a good place in my life right now, and I want to stun. I felt it in my soul — this song is going to be so popping.”

It is rumored that Cardi B’s label did not believe in the track at the time. Therefore, Cardi B forked up the cash to pay for the video — an investment that shaped her career. The month following the song’s release, it earned a gold plaque from RIAA in August 2017. By January 2018, it was four-times platinum. Last year, it was certified diamond, with over 11 million units sold.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

