Cardi B Now Has A Face Tattoo

Cardi B has one of the most distinct tattoos in all of entertainment, the gigantic peacock piece on her leg and hip. Now, she’s gotten some new ink that can’t be covered up by a dress or pair of pants: Her first face tattoo.

Cardi has yet to share any photos or videos of it online, but on August 14, tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos posted a video of himself applying some red ink to Cardi’s jawline on the left side of her face, writing (translated via Instagram), “Work today cardi B.” Cardi fan pages have also shared a photo of De Los Santos and Cardi together, with the red tattoo somewhat visible on Cardi’s face, close to her ear.

It’s hard to make out what the tattoo is, but it appears to be text. It may be her son’s name, Wave. The photo seems to be a selfie, and selfies taken by most phones present a horizontally flipped view of reality, mirroring what you see on the screen; This one seems to have been flipped in such a way, as the video shows the tattoo being applied on the left side of her face, while in the photo, the ink appears on the right side of the face.

So, flipping the photo, that first character does look like it could be a W, while the rest of Cardi’s jawline is covered by a strand of hair, obscuring any potential additional ink. Furthermore, in January, Cardi tweeted, “Random but ….I’m 1% close too tatting my sons name on my face….I really really wanna do it!”

