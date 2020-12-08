Even before “WAP,” Cardi B was one of the most talked-about people in all of music. That extends to TV as well, and she recently got a mention in a new episode of Family Guy. Cardi caught wind of the nod and used it as an opportunity to call out her detractors.

Cardi shared a clip of the scene in question and added the tongue-in-cheek caption, “I’m so irrelevant.” The clip comes from the eighth episode of Season 19, titled “Pawtucket Pat,” which aired on Sunday, December 6. In the episode, Brian Griffin gets a job writing for a local website, and there’s a scene that shows the job interview. In the conversation, Brian is asked to present some samples of his work, and he says of one, “Cardi B tweeted something and I retweeted it with this, this, this, this, this” (which takes on a new meta layer of irony here given the nature of this very post). The interviewer enthusiastically responds, “Wow! That is some top-shelf journalism!”

This isn’t the first time Cardi has used an accomplishment to sarcastically call herself “irrelevant.” She did so earlier this year when the remix of her Instagram video about the coronavirus made its way up the iTunes charts. Somebody on Twitter called her irrelevant in 2016 and she fired back, “So irrelevant that you talking about me [laughing emojis].”

So irrelevant that you talking about me 😹😹 https://t.co/QndNwgUTo1 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) April 7, 2016

Watch the Family Guy clip above.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.