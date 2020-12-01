If asked to quickly name the top music video of 2020, music fans might blurt out “WAP” by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, since it has been more discussed than perhaps any other video this year. Indeed, that visual is on YouTube’s new list of the year’s ten top-trending music videos, but it’s not at No. 1. Instead, that honor belongs to Future and Drake’s “Life Is Good” video.

“WAP” comes in at No. 5 on the list, which contains only hip-hop and also features videos from Tekashi 69, NLE Choppa, DaBaby, Lil Durk, and Youngboy Never Broke Again. The only artists to make multiple appearances on the list are Drake, Lil Baby, and Roddy Ricch.

This isn’t a straight-up list of the most-viewed videos, though, as Variety notes that YouTube compiled these rankings using “a proprietary algorithm that factors in total views, likes, comments, and searches.” Of the videos on the list, “Life Is Good” is the most viewed with 1.3 billion watches, which is aided by the fact that it was released in early January. It is followed by “Gooba” (which came out in May) and “WAP” (which premiered in August).

Check out the full list below, as well as YouTube’s other top-trending lists.

Top Music Videos

1. Future – Life Is Good Feat. Drake

2. Tekashi 69 – Gooba

3. Lil Baby x 42 Dugg – We Paid

4. NLE Choppa – Walk Em Down Feat. Roddy Ricch

5. Cardi B – WAP feat. Megan Thee Stallion

6. DaBaby – Rockstar Feat. Roddy Ricch

7. Roddy Ricch – The Box

8. Drake – Laugh Now Cry Later Feat. Lil Durk

9. YoungBoy Never Broke Again – Lil Top

10. Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture

Top Trending Videos

1. 8:46 – Dave Chappelle – Netflix Is a Joke

2. Building the Perfect Squirrel Proof Bird Feeder – Mark Rober

3. First Debate Cold Open – Saturday Night Live

4. We Broke Up – jeffrreestar

5. I Bought the World’s Largest Firework ($600,000) – MrBeast

6. I’m Coming Out – NikkieTutorials

7. Minecraft Speedrunner VS 3 Hunters Grand Finale – Dream

8. Ricky Gervais’ Monologue – 2020 Golden Globes – NBC

9. Quarantine Stereotypes – Dude Perfect

10. Some Good News with John Krasinski Ep. 1 – SomeGoodNews

Top Creators

1. MrBeast

2. Dream

3. ZHC

4. SSSniperwolf

5. Tiko

6. Chloe Ting

7. JoshDub

8. The Royalty Family

9. LazarBeam

10. James Charles

Top Breakout Creators

1. Dream

2. Tiko

3. Chloe Ting

4. EddieVR

5. Charli D’Amelio

6. GeorgeNotFound

7. Dixie D’Amelio

8. Corpse Husband

9. Some Good News

10. Hyram

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.